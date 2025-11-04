Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Must-Visit Gurudwaras In India To Celebrate Gurupurab
This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on November 5.
Devotees on this day gather at historical Gurudwaras to remember Guru Nanak's teachings and experience spiritual space.
Here are the must-visit Gurudwaras in India that radiate the eternal light of Guru Nanak's wisdom.
Golden Temple, Punjab
Also known as Harmandir Sahib, is the holiest shrine of Sikhism. Located in Amritsar, Punjab, it embodies peace, unity and spiritual grace.
Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Delhi
Located in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib marks the martyrdom site of Gurudwara radiates deep spiritual energy and devotion.
Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, New Delhi
In the heart of New Delhi, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib stands as a beacon of peace and devotion. It is known for its beautiful sarovar (holy pond) and serene atmosphere.
Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand
Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib is one of the highest pilgrimage sites in Sikhism. Though it remains closed during winter, many devotees visit the region before the season ends to experience its divine tranquillity.
Gurudwara Patna Sahib, Bihar
Located in Patna, Takht Sri Patna Sahib is one of the most revered Sikh shrines. It is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and it also has historical ties to Guru Nanak Dev Ji's travels.