May 02, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Harvard Shares 5 Proven Tips To Relieve Knee Pain

Side-leg raise

Perform a side leg raise by lying down on your right side with your legs straight. Extend your right arm upward and rest your head on your hand. Repeat the movement several times to stretch your muscles and hamstrings, improving flexibility.

Stretches

Harvard recommends daily leg stretching to improve flexibility and reduce pain. It suggests using a foam roller 3-4 times on the go, holding each stretch for 10 to 30 seconds to help release muscle tension and work out kinks.

Single-leg lift

Lie down flat on the floor, resting your head comfortably. Gently lift one leg upward to stretch, this single-leg exercise can help improve your knee pain while increasing mobility.

Hamstring Stretches

Hamstring stretches are essential for reducing joint stress and preventing injuries, while also helping to relieve lower back pain.

Quadriceps stretches

Doing quadriceps stretches can help relieve knee pain by loosening both your quads and hamstrings.

