Harvard Shares 5 Proven Tips To Relieve Knee Pain

Perform a side leg raise by lying down on your right side with your legs straight. Extend your right arm upward and rest your head on your hand. Repeat the movement several times to stretch your muscles and hamstrings, improving flexibility.
Source: Pexels
Stretches
Harvard recommends daily leg stretching to improve flexibility and reduce pain. It suggests using a foam roller 3-4 times on the go, holding each stretch for 10 to 30 seconds to help release muscle tension and work out kinks.
Source: Pexels
Single-leg lift
Lie down flat on the floor, resting your head comfortably. Gently lift one leg upward to stretch, this single-leg exercise can help improve your knee pain while increasing mobility.
Source: Pexels
Hamstring Stretches
Hamstring stretches are essential for reducing joint stress and preventing injuries, while also helping to relieve lower back pain.
Source: Pexels
Quadriceps stretches
Doing quadriceps stretches can help relieve knee pain by loosening both your quads and hamstrings.