May 16, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

How To Identify Deadly Mushrooms?

Red or orange mushrooms

Mushrooms with unusual colours, such as red or orange, are often poisonous and should be avoided.

A skirt on the stems

Avoid mushrooms with white gills, a skirt or hem on the stems.

Colourful caps & shapes

Unusual caps or shapes of mushrooms can indicate poisonous fungi; watch out for rings or skirts on the stem.

Foul odour

A very strong or foul odour also signals a poisonous mushroom.

Be sure

Lastly, if you're a forager, never eat a mushroom unless you're absolutely certain of its type.

