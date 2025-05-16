How To Identify Deadly Mushrooms?

May 16, 2025
Red or orange mushrooms
Mushrooms with unusual colours, such as red or orange, are often poisonous and should be avoided.
A skirt on the stems
Avoid mushrooms with white gills, a skirt or hem on the stems.
Colourful caps & shapes
Unusual caps or shapes of mushrooms can indicate poisonous fungi; watch out for rings or skirts on the stem.
Foul odour
A very strong or foul odour also signals a poisonous mushroom.
Be sure
Lastly, if you're a forager, never eat a mushroom unless you're absolutely certain of its type.