Hoya Heart-Money Tree, These Are Some Indoor Plants You Can Grow For Good Luck In 2025

Hoya Heart features a single leave in a heart shape. It represents true love and harmony, a perfect addition to your indoor plant collection for 2025.

Snake Plant surely does uplift the home ambience with its variegated leaves and vibrant hues of green, but it invites good fortune, health and creativity.

Money Tree, as the name suggests itself, this plant is believed to bring its owner wealth.

Consider growing lavender plants if you are looking forward to a stress-free new year. It has powerful phytochemicals which help to reduce stress, and anxiety.

Lift up the mood of your home with Orchid plants, this regal plant which blooms an eye-catching flowers symbolizes fertility and abundance.

Meyer lemon has been a symbol of prosperity since ancient times. Another great indoor plant option for good luck in 2025.

Pilea is also known as the Chinese Money Plant, the glossy, coin-shaped leaves are claimed to bring luck and wealth.

