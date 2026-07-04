In Pics | Preparations Underway In Puri For Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026
The famous Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri will be held on July 16 this year.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
As the date draws near, the construction of the three majestic chariots has entered its final phase in Puri.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
As per ANI, 220 artisans, including carpenters, assistants and painters, are working tirelessly to craft the chariots ahead of the festival.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
Using traditional hand tools, skilled carpenters and artisans are carving intricate wooden panels and decorative motifs that adorn the chariots, preserving Odisha's rich cultural and artistic heritage.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
The decoration and craft work are being done on the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most significant Hindu festivals. Devotees from across the world travel to Puri in Odisha to partake in the festivities.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
During the festival, devotees pull Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and his sister Subhadra in a mesmerising procession.
Source: @SJTA_Puri/X
The photos and videos from the Jagannath Rath Yatra preparations are going viral.