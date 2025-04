​Kailash Manasarovar Yatra organised by Ministry of External Affairs is set to take place during June to August 2025. This year, 5 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively.