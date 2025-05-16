May 16, 2025

disha sharma

Mawlynnong To Loktak Lake, Check Out These Off Beat Destinations For Your Next Trip

Majuli, world's largest river island in Assam's Brahmaputra River, attracts tourists globally. Best visited Oct-Mar (10-29°C), ideal for outdoor activities. Rich culture, scenic beauty and unique experiences await. 

Source: Freepik

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, India, boasts ancient ruins, stunning architecture, and rich history as the Vijayanagara Empire's capital. Explore temples, palaces, and unique landscapes.

Source: Freepik

Banni Grasslands Reserve in Gujarat's Kutch District is a unique arid ecosystem, supporting rich wildlife and biodiversity. Spanning 3,847 sq km, this grassland belt thrives on the edge of the Rann of Kutch's marshy salt flats.

Source: Freepik

Loktak Lake in Northeast India is known for its floating islands (phumdis) and home to Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world's only floating park, sheltering the endangered Sangai deer. A haven for biodiversity and natural beauty.

Source: Freepik

Lepakshi's Veerabhadra Temple is renowned for its Vijayanagara-style architecture, intricate carvings, and murals. The "hanging pillar" and monolithic Nandi bull are notable highlights, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship.

Source: Freepik

Dholavira in Gujarat's Kutch is a significant Harappan Civilization site, showcasing advanced urban planning, water management, and ancient ruins. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it highlights India's rich archaeological heritage.

Source: Freepik

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is Asia's cleanest village, known for eco-friendly practices, living root bridges, and natural wonders like the balancing rock. The community-driven cleanliness and sustainability make it a standout destination. 

Source: Freepik