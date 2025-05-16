Mawlynnong To Loktak Lake, Check Out These Off Beat Destinations For Your Next Trip
Majuli, world's largest river island in Assam's Brahmaputra River, attracts tourists globally. Best visited Oct-Mar (10-29°C), ideal for outdoor activities. Rich culture, scenic beauty and unique experiences await.
Source: Freepik
Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Karnataka, India, boasts ancient ruins, stunning architecture, and rich history as the Vijayanagara Empire's capital. Explore temples, palaces, and unique landscapes.
Source: Freepik
Banni Grasslands Reserve in Gujarat's Kutch District is a unique arid ecosystem, supporting rich wildlife and biodiversity. Spanning 3,847 sq km, this grassland belt thrives on the edge of the Rann of Kutch's marshy salt flats.
Source: Freepik
Loktak Lake in Northeast India is known for its floating islands (phumdis) and home to Keibul Lamjao National Park, the world's only floating park, sheltering the endangered Sangai deer. A haven for biodiversity and natural beauty.
Source: Freepik
Lepakshi's Veerabhadra Temple is renowned for its Vijayanagara-style architecture, intricate carvings, and murals. The "hanging pillar" and monolithic Nandi bull are notable highlights, showcasing exceptional craftsmanship.
Source: Freepik
Dholavira in Gujarat's Kutch is a significant Harappan Civilization site, showcasing advanced urban planning, water management, and ancient ruins. A UNESCO World Heritage site, it highlights India's rich archaeological heritage.
Source: Freepik
Mawlynnong in Meghalaya is Asia's cleanest village, known for eco-friendly practices, living root bridges, and natural wonders like the balancing rock. The community-driven cleanliness and sustainability make it a standout destination.