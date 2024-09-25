Republic Lifestyle Desk
McLeodganj Triund Trek To Tirthan Jibhi: Places To Visit On Dussehra Long Weekend
Bir, a rural village in Himachal Pradesh, is the paragliding capital of India and the site of the Bir Tibetan Colony. It is home to Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, Nyingma, Karma Kagyu, Sakya schools.
Source: Freepik
Chopta, a Himalayan hill station, boasts stunning views of Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba peaks, and is home to five sacred Shiva temples. Visitors can explore Tiger Falls and Deoban's diversity.
Source: Freepik
The McLeodGanj Triund Trek is a popular 2-night, 3-day trek in the Dhauladhar Range, starting from Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh, showcasing the stunning natural beauty of the Himalayas.
Source: Freepik
During the Dussehra long weekend, explore Chakrata, a hidden gem in Uttarakhand, known for its lush greenery and serene environment. Explore Tiger Falls and Deoban, home to diverse flora and fauna.
Source: Freepik
Jibhi, a village known for its natural beauty, serene atmosphere, traditional wooden architecture, and warm hospitality, showcases the rich cultural heritage of the region.
Source: Freepik
Spiti Valley offers winter Dussehra Special, featuring Ki Monastery, Spiti River, villages, skiing, snowboarding, and Bir for ecotourism, Buddhist monasteries, and meditation.
Source: Freepik
Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with a 38 km long wall, was the birthplace of Rajput king Maharana Pratap and designed to defend against enemies.
Source: Tripadvisor