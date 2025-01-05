Harbor seals are considered good parents in the animal world with a strong mother-pub bond. Unlike Harp seals that abandon their pubs after nursing their pubs for short period of time.
Alpha wolves moms and dads are very involves in raising their pubs to built a strong family unite. The wolves dads are known for their day-to-day activities in its pubs life.
The only parent that nurse their young for longest (8 years) in the history of animal world are Orangutans The infant and young orangutans solely rely on their mother for food and transportation.
Forming a lifelong bond with their calves, Elephant moms teach and nurture their young while travelling in circles with protective herds.
Panda parents are over protective of their cubs, and knows how to take care of them just like human mother with their newborn babies.
Cheetah moms take the charge of raising their cubs single-handedly. They also train young cheetah on how to haunt, as well as, other survival skills.
In the entire animal world, Seahorse dads has one of the most unique ability to carry fertilized eggs in a special pouch, solidifying themselves as the most loving parents.
