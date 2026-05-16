Multani Mitti Or Besan: Which Is Better For Your Skin During Summer
Multani mitti and besan remain the most popular natural skincare ingredients used during Indian summers.
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While multani mitti is commonly associated with oil control and cooling effects, besan is often used for gentle cleansing and exfoliation.
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Both ingredients have long been used in DIY face packs and cleansing routines, but they work differently on the skin.
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Experts suggest understanding skin type and sensitivity before choosing between the two, as both of them have their own effects on different skin types
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Multani Mitti
Multani mitti is widely used during summer because of its oil-absorbing and cooling properties. It is especially popular among people with oily or acne-prone skin.
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It works to rejuvenate and cleanse, which makes the skin appear brighter and fresher. It also helps in unclogging pores.
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It is best suited for people with combination skin types because they tolerate multani mitti better during hot weather. However, excess use may cause the skin to feel drier.
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Besan
Whereas, Besan is commonly used as a natural cleanser and exfoliating ingredient in Indian skincare routines. It is often mixed with ingredients like turmeric, curd, or rose water in homemade face packs.
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Besan brightens the skin and reduces pigmentation with its natural properties. It also helps the skin to feel hydrated and soft.
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It is best suited for people with dry to normal skin, and it can be used regularly because it naturally absorbs natural oil and acts as a gentle exfoliant.
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Dermatologists believe that neither ingredient is generally “better” because skincare depends heavily on individual skin concerns and skin type.