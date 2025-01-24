Republic Lifestyle Desk

National Girl Child Day 2025: 6 Legal Rights For Girl Child In India You Should Know

National Girl Child Day 2025 is observed every year on the 24th of January, to acknowledge and spread awareness of initiatives, rights, and schemes for girl child in India.

National Girl Child Day was established in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. And this year it will be observed under the theme "Empowering Girls for a Bright Future”.

Here are six legal rights for a girl child in India you should know…

  • Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, to address child abuse.
  • Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, to give care and protection to children in need.

  • Mission Vatsalya to assist missing children.
  • Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, to eliminate child marriage.

  • Mental Health and Medical care for children in collaboration with NIMHANS and the E-SAMPARK program.

  • PM CARES for Children Scheme to support children orphaned by COVID-19. 

