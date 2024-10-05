Republic Lifestyle Desk
Navratri 2024 Day 3: Janhvi Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Sonam Kapoor, Celeb Inspired Grey Looks
Anushka Sharma exudes elegance and sophistication in a timeless grey silk saree, adorned with delicate embroidery and subtle jewellery, making for a stunning and inspiring Navratri look.
Source: Instagram
Karisma Kapoor radiates glamour and poise in a sleek grey satin saree, accentuated with intricate sequins and statement jewellery, showcasing a breathtaking Navratri look that redefines ethnic chic.
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt stuns in a mesmerising grey embroidered suit, paired with intricate accessories and elegant makeup, serving as a perfect Navratri inspiration for a sophisticated and stylish Day 3 look.
Source: Instagram
Kusha Kapila, Indian media personality and comedian dazzles in a gorgeous grey satin saree, perfectly blending sophistication and glamour for a stunning Navratri appearance.
Source: Instagram
Madhuri Dixit looks ethereal in a majestic grey saree, adorned with delicate zari work and elegant jewellery, exuding timeless grace and sophistication perfect for Navratri festivities.
Source: Instagram
Palak Tiwari shines in a stunning grey lehenga, intricately embroidered and paired with statement jewellery, showcasing a modern and mesmerizing Navratri look that epitomizes youthful elegance.
Source: Instagram
Shriya Saran dazzles in a majestic grey saree, adorned with intricate threadwork and subtle sequins, exuding a flawless blend of South Indian charm and contemporary sophistication.
Source: Instagram
Kajol radiates timeless elegance in a stunning grey saree, accentuated with delicate embroidery and statement jewellery, showcasing a perfect fusion of classic sophistication and Bollywood glamour.
Source: Instagram
Sonam Kapoor makes a stylish statement in a gorgeous grey saree paired with a vibrant pink blouse, creating a breathtaking contrast that epitomizes her signature bold, modern, and effortlessly chic.
Source: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor exudes youthful glamour in a sleek grey saree paired with a chic sleeveless blouse.
Source: Instagram