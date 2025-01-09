Paulo Coelho-Audrey Hepburn: 10 Affirmations For Positive 2025

"Am I good enough? Yes I am" - Michelle Obama
"If you really think small, your world will be small. If you think big, your world will be big" - Paulo Coelho
"Nothing can dim the light that shines from within" - Maya Angelou
"Embrace the glorious mess that you are" - Elizabeth Gilbert
"Your life is already a miracle of chance waiting for you to shape its destiny" - Toni Morrison
"We must be willing to let go of the life we planned so as to have the life that is waiting for us" - Joseph Campbell
"Nothing is impossible. The word itself says 'I’m possible!" - Audrey Hepburn
“If you have good thoughts they will shine out of your face like sunbeams and you will always look lovely" - Roald Dahl
"The chance to love and be loved exists no matter where you are" - Oprah
"I’m better than I used to be. Better than I was yesterday. But hopefully not as good as I’ll be tomorrow" - Marianne Williamson
