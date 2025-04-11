Pesaha Appam Recipe To Celebrate Maundy Thursday

Combine salt and roasted rice flour. Add boiling water gradually and using a wooden spatula mix the dough. Add water till the dough comes together. Using your hands (be careful the dough can be very hot), knead together until you get a smooth and soft dough. The dough should not be too tight and it should not be sticky also. Cover the dough with a wet cloth.
Step 3
Drain the soaked urad dal and grind it into a smooth paste by adding 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water. Grind coconut with garlic, small onion and jeera with 1/2 cup water, until everything is combined well.
Step 4
Add urad dal paste and coconut paste to the dough. Combine everything well. The consistency of batter should be same as that of Idli batter.
Step 5
Transfer the batter to a well greased (I use coconut oil for greasing the tin) steaming tin. Place the cross made with palm leaves on the middle of the batter. Cover the tin with aluminium foil (optional).
Step 6
Let the water boil in the steamer / appachembu. Steam in appachembu/steamer for 25-35 minutes (refer notes). Let it cool for some time and then transfer to a serving dish. Use the same flame till the end, ie if you are using medium flame, cook on medium flame throughout.
Paal: Step 1
Add jaggery to 1/2 cup of water and let it completely melt before straining it. Now, add 3 cups of medium-thick coconut milk and stir continuously. Add thick coconut milk and stir well when more than half of it is evaporated.
Paal: Step 2
Do not boil once the thick coconut milk is added. For thickening the paal, take 1 or 2 tbsp rice powder and mix it with hot water and add to the paal and cook for a few minutes.