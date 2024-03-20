March 20, 2024
Plant-Based Foods For Hormonal Balance In Women
Quinoa, is packed with complex carbohydrate, fiber, protein, and essential minerals. With the unique blend of macronutrients, quinoa can help to maintain blood sugar level.
Turmeric is a spice that is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health problems. It contains a compound called curcumin that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Avocado can bring down the absorption of estrogen and uplifts testosterone levels. It also improves heart health.
Broccoli, one of the green vegetables has significant impact on women's hormone balance. This is due to its effect on how the body breaks down estrogen.
Apples are a rich source of quercetin, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation in the body. This fruit helps in fighting high blood pressure.
Green tea can provide numerous health benefits. It also boosts metabolism in the body. Green tea accommodates theanine, a compound that reduces the release of cortisol which is a stress hormone.
