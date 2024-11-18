Republic Lifestyle Desk

Protein Powder Recipe That Can Help Weight Loss

Ingredient 

1 cup almond
½ cup walnut
¼ cup pistachios
¼ cup cashews
2 tbsp pumpkin seeds
2 tbsp melon seeds
 

Protein Powder

2 tbsp sunflower seeds
½ cup oats
2 tbsp chia seeds
½ cup milk powder, unsweetened

First, roast 1 cup of almonds until they become aromatic and set them aside.

Roast ½ cup walnuts, ¼ cup pistachios, and ¼ cup cashews in the same pan on low flame until crunchy, then set aside.

Roast 2 tbsp pumpkin seeds, 2 tbsp melon seeds, and 2 tbsp sunflower seeds until crunchy, then set aside.

Roast ½ cup of oats until crisp, then transfer them to a plate and allow them to cool completely.

After allowing the nuts to cool, blend them into a fine powder using a mixer and then sieve the mixture to achieve a smooth powder.

