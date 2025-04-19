Apr 19, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Sanjeeda Shaikh's Tulle Style Game Is On Point, Take Notes For Fun Birthday Bash

Sanjeeda Shaikh, who rose to fame for her role as Waheeda in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024), has never failed to impress her fans, either with her acting skills or her fashion sense.

The actress, who recently appeared in the film Fighter (2024), stuns in a wine-coloured tulle dress by Mannat Gupta, paired with golden stellatos, channelling her princess vibes.

Flaunting a matching wine-coloured lipstick, Waheeda kept her makeup soft yet on point, just like her outfit.

Not forgetting her iconic long hairstyle, which blended so well with her tulle ensemble. 

Looking for a perfect birthday dress? Take notes from Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is not just a diva on screen, but also in real life. 

