Sanjeeda Shaikh's Tulle Style Game Is On Point, Take Notes For Fun Birthday Bash
Sanjeeda Shaikh, who rose to fame for her role as Waheeda in the web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024), has never failed to impress her fans, either with her acting skills or her fashion sense.
Source: Instagram
The actress, who recently appeared in the film Fighter (2024), stuns in a wine-coloured tulle dress by Mannat Gupta, paired with golden stellatos, channelling her princess vibes.
Flaunting a matching wine-coloured lipstick, Waheeda kept her makeup soft yet on point, just like her outfit.
Not forgetting her iconic long hairstyle, which blended so well with her tulle ensemble.
Looking for a perfect birthday dress? Take notes from Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is not just a diva on screen, but also in real life.