Shimla, Dharamshala, Manali: Hill Stations Near Delhi With Good AQI To Escape From Pollution

Nainital, a charming city with an AQI of 30, is known for its beautiful lake, cafes, and street-side shops.
Pangot, a charming town in Uttarakhand, boasts an AQI of 32, offering fresh air, scenic views, and rare bird sightings among oak trees.
Solan, a popular tourist destination with stunning views, lush greenery, rich Himalayan foothill culture, and a high AQI of 41, is an ideal destination for travelers.
Malana, an ancient village in Parvati Valley, is renowned for its unique customs and stunning natural beauty, making it an ideal getaway from Delhi.
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, boasts a high AQI of 49 and is known for its stunning views of the Himalayan peaks.
Dharamshala, a serene destination with an AQI of 30, offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Lansdowne, with an AQI of 44, is a delightful retreat for nature and history enthusiasts.
