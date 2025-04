To prepare the tikkis, start by dipping each one in milk, ensuring they're well-coated. Then, roll them in oats, pressing gently to adhere the oats evenly on both sides. Heat a non-stick tava or griddle over medium heat and grease it lightly with 1/4 teaspoon of oil. Place the oat-coated tikkis on the tava and drizzle 1/8 teaspoon of oil around each tikki.