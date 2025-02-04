Republic Lifestyle Desk

This Is How You Can Make Authentic Himachali Redu At Home + Guide

Step 1: Heat a pan, add 1 tbsp of ghee.

Source: Pexels

Step 2: Add jeera and dry coriander.

Source: Pexels

Step 3: Add chopped green garlic and saute for 1 min.

Source: Pexels

Step 4: Add red chilli powder, turmeric and salt to taste.

Source: Pexels

Step 5: Now add hing water and cook for 1 min again, and take it off from the stove.

Source: Pexels

Step 6: Finally add beaten curd. and stir well.

Source: Pexels

Step 7: Serve it with makki ki roti and salad.

Source: Pexels

 Next Story