Top 10 Pollution-Free Cities In India You Can Escape To Rejuvenate

Sikkim's Gangtok Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained constant below the level marked by the World Health Organization (WHO) making it a haven for all who want to breathe clean air.
Source: Pexels
Mizoram's Aizwal is known for its lush green scenery and cool weather temperature. The fourth populous city in the North East region of India, Aizwal's AQI stands at 26, today.
Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, formerly known as Ramnad is famous for its link with Ramayanam. The coastal town is considered a pollution-free environment, with an AQI of 25 that remarks 'Good'.
Balasore is a city in Odisha, its AQI is at 23 , which is in ‘Good’ category.
Karnataka's Chikkaballapur is known for the gold and silver trade. The city's AQI remains at 28 making it a safe place for rejuvenation.
Another city in Karnataka can be your next pollution-free destination. Madikeri's AQI stands at 29 which is also in the ‘Good’ category.
India's Athens of the East, Madurai, AQI is at 29 which is below the limit of the WHO.
If you need a break from the hazardous air pollution and are a coffee lover at the same time, Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru, known as The Land of Coffee awaits you.
Assam's Nagaon boasts its rich wildlife biodiversity. The AQI is at 30 making it a safe place to visit if you want a break from the pollution.
Lastly, Palkalaiperur is situated in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. With an outstanding AQI at 20, Palkalaiperur is categories under the least polluted city in India.
