Top 6 Countries With Levels Of Hunger Considered Alarming
Somalia
Located in the Horn of Africa, Somalia continues to struggle with hunger despite some progress since 2000. According to the 2024 Global Hunger Index, the country remains in the category where hunger levels are considered alarming.
Source: Pexels
Yemen
Yemen, a country in the Middle East known globally for its coffee production, continues to struggle with hunger. In 2024, it recorded a Global Hunger Index (GHI) score of 41.2, indicating a serious hunger situation.
Source: Pexels
Chad
Chad, a landlocked country in Central Africa, ranks among the top three countries with the highest scores on the Global Hunger Index (GHI), reflecting a critical hunger situation.
Source: Pexels
Madagascar
The Global Hunger Index (GHI) score of Madagascar island in the Indian Ocean is 36.3.
Source: Pexels
Burundi
Burundi is bordered by Rwanda to the north, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire) to the west, and Tanzania to the south and east. The country ranks among the top five on the Global Hunger Index, with hunger levels classified as alarming.
Source: Pexels
South Sudan
Another landlocked country, South Sudan, is located in Northeast Africa. The World Food Programme (WFP) has described South Sudan as facing “the world’s largest hunger crisis in recent history,” as conflict continues to rage across the nation.