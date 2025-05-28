May 28, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Top 6 Countries With Levels Of Hunger Considered Alarming

Somalia

Located in the Horn of Africa, Somalia continues to struggle with hunger despite some progress since 2000. According to the 2024 Global Hunger Index, the country remains in the category where hunger levels are considered alarming.

Source: Pexels

Yemen

Yemen, a country in the Middle East known globally for its coffee production, continues to struggle with hunger. In 2024, it recorded a Global Hunger Index (GHI) score of 41.2, indicating a serious hunger situation.

Source: Pexels

Chad

Chad, a landlocked country in Central Africa, ranks among the top three countries with the highest scores on the Global Hunger Index (GHI), reflecting a critical hunger situation.

Source: Pexels

Madagascar

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) score of Madagascar island in the Indian Ocean is 36.3.

Source: Pexels

Burundi

Burundi is bordered by Rwanda to the north, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (formerly Zaire) to the west, and Tanzania to the south and east. The country ranks among the top five on the Global Hunger Index, with hunger levels classified as alarming.

Source: Pexels

South Sudan

Another landlocked country, South Sudan, is located in Northeast Africa. The World Food Programme (WFP) has described South Sudan as facing “the world’s largest hunger crisis in recent history,” as conflict continues to rage across the nation.

Source: Pexels