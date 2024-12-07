Top 7 World’s Busiest Airports In 2024, DXB Tops The List, LHR Follows Closely

As per Airssist, these are the top seven world's busiest airports in 2024:
Dubai International Airport (DXB): Receiving 44.9 million passengers in the first half of 2024, DXB is the world's busiest airport.
London Heathrow Airport (LHR): After solidifying its presence in Europe as the busiest airport for the first half of 2024. LHR is ranked as the world's second-busiest airport in 2024.
Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN): Passenger traffic hitting 47.56 million in the first half of 2024, ICN becomes the world's third-busiest airport in 2024, as per .
Singapore Changi Airport (SIN): With 5.73 million passenger movement in August 2024, IST is the world's sixth-busiest airport in 2024.
Amsterdam Airport (AMS): The capital of the Netherlands not only boasts of scenic canals, world-class museums and a vibrant art scene, AMS is the world's fourth-busiest airport in 2024.
Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG): As per Airssist, In the first eight months of 2024 CDG handled 46.7 million passengers, reflecting the status of the world's fifth-busiest airport in 2024.
Istanbul Airport (IST): Witnessing a remarkable growth in passenger traffic, IST is the world's sixth-busiest airport in 2024.
