Republic Lifestyle Desk

Top 7 World’s Busiest Airports In 2024, DXB Tops The List, LHR Follows Closely

As per Airssist, these are the top seven world's busiest airports in 2024:

Source: Pexels

Dubai International Airport (DXB): Receiving 44.9 million passengers in the first half of 2024, DXB is the world's busiest airport.

Source: Pexels

London Heathrow Airport (LHR): After solidifying its presence in Europe as the busiest airport for the first half of 2024. LHR is ranked as the world's second-busiest airport in 2024. 

Source: Pexels

Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN): Passenger traffic hitting 47.56 million in the first half of 2024, ICN becomes the world's third-busiest airport in 2024, as per . 

Source: Pexels

Singapore Changi Airport (SIN): With 5.73 million passenger movement in August 2024, IST is the world's sixth-busiest airport in 2024.

Source: Pexels

Amsterdam Airport (AMS): The capital of the Netherlands not only boasts of scenic canals, world-class museums and a vibrant art scene, AMS is the world's fourth-busiest airport in 2024.  

Source: Pexels

Paris Charles de Gaulle  Airport (CDG): As per Airssist, In the first eight months of 2024 CDG handled 46.7 million passengers, reflecting the status of the world's fifth-busiest airport in 2024.  

Source: Pexels

Istanbul Airport (IST): Witnessing a remarkable growth in passenger traffic, IST is the world's sixth-busiest airport in 2024.

Source: Pexels

 Next Story