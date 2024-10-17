Republic Lifestyle Desk

Top Autumn/Winter 2024 Fashion Trends For The Season

 Cliche yet never out of fashion. Floor-length coats and boots will be on the radar of the A/W 2024 fashion trends.

If you know knitting, you may start prepping for A/W season. Winter's favourite knit fabric will return for the season to snuggle you and keep you warm anywhere you go.

The neckup fashion also known as mock neck will be in the spotlight of the A/W 2024 fashion trend.

The return of the faux fur top coat will elevate your chilly A/W fashion style.

Glittery dresses blend well with the season of softness. Add a sparkle to the A/W season with a little touch of shimmeriness.

Oversized blazers for last-minute fashion rescue.

Whether you're dressing up or down this winter season, knee-high boots are the perfect choice.

Checkered styles will be in for casual outings during the A/W season 2024.

Denim jeans to go along with all your outerwear.

What's like a winter season without sneakers? Wash and dry your favourite pairs of sneakers for the upcoming season to elevate your A/W styles.

