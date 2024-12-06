Unravel the Charm of Assam: Best Places To Visit In 2024

Accoland offers a variety of activities, including water sports and a Cine Magix simulated fantasy theatre, making it an ideal destination for large groups visiting Guwahati for bonding time.
Source: Tripadvisor
This temple, located on the Nilachal hills, is a significant pilgrimage center for tantric worshippers and Hindus, where Aryan and non-Aryan beliefs intersect.
Source: Instagram
Kakochang waterfalls, located 13 km from Bokakhat in Assam, is a popular tourist attraction and picnic spot. It offers views of historical Numaligarh ruins, Deoparbat ruin.
Source: Instagram
Kaziranga National Park, located in Eastern Himalayan hotspots Golaghat and Nagaon district, is home to over 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros.
Source: Instagram
The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, India's largest, boasts over 500 wild orchid varieties, 132 fruit and vegetable species, 46 bamboo species, 12 cane species.
Source: Instagram
Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its Indian One-horned rhinoceros, leopard, wild boar, barking deer, and wild buffalo, is home to over 2000 migratory birds and various reptiles.
Source: Instagram
Umananda Temple, Guwahati's significant temple, located on Peacock Island, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and attracts numerous devotees annually during the Shivratri festival.
Source: Instagram