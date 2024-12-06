Republic Lifestyle Desk

Unravel the Charm of Assam: Best Places To Visit In 2024

Accoland offers a variety of activities, including water sports and a Cine Magix simulated fantasy theatre, making it an ideal destination for large groups visiting Guwahati for bonding time.

This temple, located on the Nilachal hills, is a significant pilgrimage center for tantric worshippers and Hindus, where Aryan and non-Aryan beliefs intersect.

Kakochang waterfalls, located 13 km from Bokakhat in Assam, is a popular tourist attraction and picnic spot. It offers views of historical Numaligarh ruins, Deoparbat ruin. 

Kaziranga National Park, located in Eastern Himalayan hotspots Golaghat and Nagaon district, is home to over 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros. 

The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, India's largest, boasts over 500 wild orchid varieties, 132 fruit and vegetable species, 46 bamboo species, 12 cane species. 

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its Indian One-horned rhinoceros, leopard, wild boar, barking deer, and wild buffalo, is home to over 2000 migratory birds and various reptiles.

Umananda Temple, Guwahati's significant temple, located on Peacock Island, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and attracts numerous devotees annually during the Shivratri festival. 

