Using Alum Can Cure These Oral Problems
Alum's antibacterial properties can help reduce oral issues like bad breath, cavities, and gum diseases, promoting fresher breath.
Alum's astringent properties help tighten and reduce inflammation, making it beneficial for those with gingivitis or other gum diseases, leading to firmer, healthier gums with regular use.
Candida and other fungi can cause oral health issues like oral thrush, but Alum's antifungal properties make it an effective remedy for maintaining a balanced microbial environment.
Alum reduces minor mouth bleeding and accelerates the healing of mouth ulcers by creating a protective layer over the sore.
Alum, when used regularly, can prevent plaque and tartar buildup, which are key causes of tooth decay and gum disease, thus enhancing overall oral health.
Fitkari, a traditional cough and sore throat remedy, has antiseptic properties to soothe and heal the throat, while alum-based ash prevents mucus buildup in the lungs.
Alum can be used to massage gums
