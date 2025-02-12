Valentine's Day 2025: Hug Day Quotes To Share With Your Partner On 12 February

Hug Day 2025: “Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug." - Dan Pearce
“With age, you get to a place where you don't want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug." - Vin Diesel
"Everybody needs a hug. It changes your metabolism.” - Leo Buscaglia
"I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words." - Ann Hood
“The hug was a simple gesture. Perhaps, the end of the Cold War. Perhaps, the fragile beginning of love.” - Mariyam Hasnain
"If you have loved ones today you should hug them. Memories cannot be hugged." - Maria Bastida
“They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything." - Bil Keane
