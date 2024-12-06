What Are The Best Drinks To Help You Recover From Cold And Flu This Winter?

Roasted carrot soup.
Mint tea is good for cold as the strong aroma can open blocked nasal passages.
Creamy mushroom soup.
Chamomile tea is one of the most popular herbal tea. People often choose Chamomile as an option for treating cold and flu.
Butternut babycorn soup.
Lemon tea can help you reduce cold and flu symptoms due to its rich Vitamin C and antioxidant content.
The carnosine component in chicken soup can boost in reduce blocked nasal congestion.
Cinnamon tea can aid in relieving shortness of breath, and also clear throats.
Buttermilk is good for promoting sound sleep and improving digestion but experts suggest that if you have a pollen allergy, you must avoid it before going to bed.
Honey tea is best when it comes to reducing throat inflammation. It is widely popular for treating cough.
