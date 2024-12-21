Republic Lifestyle Desk

Winter Solstice 2024: Interesting Facts About Shortest Day Of The Year

What is Winter Solstice? 

Simply put, the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year.

Source: Pexels

The word ‘Solstice’ is derived from a Latin word, ‘Sol’ meaning ‘Sun’ and ‘Sistre’ which translates to ‘Stands still’

Source: Pexels

National Geographic says, “The winter solstice marks the exact moment when half of Earth is tilted the farthest away from the sun.”

Source: Pexels

Winter solstice typically happens on the 21st or 22nd of December, at the same second around the world.

Source: Pexels

The shortest day of the year is also the longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Source: Pexels

On the shortest day of the year, the North Pole experiences 24 hours of night and the South Pole receives 24 hours of daylight.

Source: Pexels

Astronomically, the winter solstice marks the beginning of the winter season, however, meteorologically, it begins on December 1.

Source: Pexels

