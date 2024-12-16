Winter Special: Different Chaat Recipes To Try This Season

Kachori chaat is a popular dish that combines deep-fried kachoris with a variety of chutneys and toppings, making it a crowd-pleaser for those who enjoy a mix of spicy and tangy flavours.
Source: Instagram
Basket chaat, also known as tokri chaat, is a visually appealing and delicious recipe made from crispy potato baskets filled with boiled potatoes, chickpeas, and tangy chutneys, topped with yoghurt.
Source: Freepik
Shakarkandi chaat is a winter classic that pairs sweet potatoes with tangy spices, perfect for a quick breakfast on chilly mornings. Boil, peel, dice, toss, and garnish with coriander leaves.
Source: Freepik
Roasted beetroot chaat is a nutritious and colorful breakfast dish, made by roasting beetroot slices, dicing them, tossing with chaat masala, cumin powder, lemon juice, yoghurt, and roasted peanuts.
Source: Freepik
Roasted guava chaat is a flavorful winter dish made from ripe guavas, lemon juice, chaat masala, and coriander, showcasing the smoky and tangy flavors of the season.
Source: Freepik
Moong dal pakodi chaat is a comforting dish made from soaked and ground moong dal, fried until golden brown. It's topped with yoghurt, tamarind, green chutney, chaat masala.
Source: Freepik
Corn chaat is a quick, nutritious breakfast or snack recipe featuring boiled sweet corn, onions, tomatoes, green chillies, coriander leaves, lemon juice, chaat masala, and black salt.
Source: Freepik