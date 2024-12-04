Wonders Of India You Must Visit In 2025, Ignite Your Wanderlust

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus is formerly known as Victoria Terminus Station. Situated in Mumbai, the railway station is a world heritage site under UNESCO.
Golden Temple in Amritsar is one of the holiest shrines of Sikhism among others. It was founded by the fourth Sikh Guru, Guru Ram Das in 1574.
One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal in Agrea is popular worldwide for its magnificent architecture and history.
Renowned for building in pink and red sandstones, Hawa Mahal In the Pink City of Jaipur is a must-visit to ignite your wanderlust.
Explore the magnificent temples and intricate sculptures of Khajuraho. The historical place is situated in the Chattarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Influenced by Persian architecture, Qutub Minar is located in the capital city of India. Built during the 13th century, the red sandstone tower is 72.5 m high.
Surrounded by lush green gardens, India Gate is located in the heart of New Delhi. The best time to visit and learn about this historical place is during the spring and autumn seasons.
Konark Sun Temple was built in the 13th century. It is credited to King Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty about 1250 CE. Listed in 1984 the sun temple is a UNESCO world heritage site.
Hampi in Karnataka offers a mesmerizing landscape of boulder-stern hills and other royal structures. You must put Hampi on your bucket list for 2025 if you wish to experience royal ruins.
Featuring an architectural design with a blend of British, Mughal, Egyptian and Islamic elements, the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata is a remnant of the British Raj in India.
