Work Smarter, Not Harder: Must-Know Productivity Tips

Start your morning routinely, such as taking a walk or reading a professional development book, and incorporate meditation to boost concentration.
Focus on three to five challenging daily tasks, making them your most productive ones, and prioritize them.
Create a routine for the end of your day, listing top three tasks for the next day, and clean your desk after finishing.
Organize work-focused times in your calendar to avoid distractions and ensure productivity.
Start responding to people immediately, even if it's an email or a conversation, to streamline tasks and ensure a productive conversation within 24 hours.
Maintaining a daily task list boosts motivation, celebrates accomplishments, and helps anticipate future tasks' duration.
Prioritize improving communication and collaboration skills by actively listening, staying on topic, and keeping emails concise and straightforward.
