Andy Murray's Career In Numbers
Andy Murray has announced that he will put a full stop to his long career following the end of Paris Olympics 2024.
Murray was once a dominant professional on the court and was a part of Big 4, which included him and the Big 3, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.
During his career, Andy Murray won three grand slam singles titles.
He won the Wimbledon twice in 2013 and 2016. He become the US Open Champion in 2012.
Aside from that he has two Olympic gold medals in his bag.
Murray has won a total of 46 titles in his career. While he will bid adieu to the game following Paris Olympics, his legacy will live on.
