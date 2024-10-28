Everything You Need To Know About John Cena

John Cena, born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts, is a professional wrestler, actor, and television host.
He gained fame as a WWE superstar, debuting in 2000 and quickly rising to prominence with his charismatic persona and catchphrase, "You Can’t See Me."
Cena has won the WWE Championship a record 16 times, tying with Ric Flair for the most recognized world title reigns in wrestling history.
Apart from wrestling, he has pursued a successful acting career, appearing in films such as "Trainwreck," "Bumblebee," and "F9: The Fast Saga."
Cena is known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, having granted over 650 wishes to children with critical illnesses.
He has also hosted various television shows, including the reality competition series "American Grit" and the game show "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?"
Cena is a strong advocate for fitness and has authored several books, sharing his insights on training and motivation.
In addition to his entertainment career, he serves as a motivational speaker, inspiring audiences with his messages of resilience and determination.
Cena has a significant presence on social media, with millions of followers across platforms, where he shares updates about his career and personal life.
As a cultural icon, John Cena continues to influence both the wrestling and entertainment industries, leaving a lasting legacy as a versatile performer.
