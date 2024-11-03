Republic Sports Desk

Fresh WTC 2023-25 Team Standings After India's Loss To New Zealand

Australia are the new leaders as per the updated WTC Team Standings.

The loss against New Zealand cost India dearly. Team India is now second in the standings,

Sri Lanka are at number three and are in contention for the WTC Final.

The win over India has given New Zealand a big boost as they are now 4th in the standings.

South Africa are at number 5 in the WTC Standings.

England are at number 6 in the WTC Standings.

Pakistan are languishing at number 7 in the list. 

Bangladesh have had a horrid season in the white jersey. They are at number 8th on the table.

West Indies are at the bottom in the WTC Team Standings.

All eyes are on Team India as they would have to beat Australia in Australia in order to make to the WTC Final for the third successive time.

