Fresh WTC 2023-25 Team Standings After India's Loss To New Zealand

Australia are the new leaders as per the updated WTC Team Standings.
Source: AP
The loss against New Zealand cost India dearly. Team India is now second in the standings,
Source: BCCI
Sri Lanka are at number three and are in contention for the WTC Final.
Source: AP
The win over India has given New Zealand a big boost as they are now 4th in the standings.
Source: BCCI
South Africa are at number 5 in the WTC Standings.
Source: AP
England are at number 6 in the WTC Standings.
Source: AP
Pakistan are languishing at number 7 in the list.
Source: AP
Bangladesh have had a horrid season in the white jersey. They are at number 8th on the table.
Source: BCB
West Indies are at the bottom in the WTC Team Standings.
Source: AP
All eyes are on Team India as they would have to beat Australia in Australia in order to make to the WTC Final for the third successive time.
Source: BCCI