Inside The Ring: Shocking Moments From The Explosive Main Card Of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

After the heated confrontation at the traditional weigh-ins, it is now time for one of the most anticipated yet controversial boxing matches of the decade.
The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Event saw a huge crowd turn up at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the main card did not dissapoint.
Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fought till the end of all the rounds and both of them delivered heavy blows to each other.
Despite being 58 years old, Iron Mike showcased the grit and tenacity yo go toe-to-toe against a boxer who is below 30.
Even Jake Paul couldn't help but acknowledge who is the great one as he bowed to Mike Tyson during one of the round in the Main Event match.
Both of them shared a moment after the match and mutual respect was displayed among both fighters after the grueling rounds of sparring.
Another huge highlight was when an Indian boxer from Karnal, Haryana, sparred against Brazilian boxer Whindersson Nunes.
In the end, Neeraj Goyat defeated Whindersson Nunes via unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54).
Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano via unanimous decision (95-94, 95-94, 95-94) in a controversial bout and won the IBF/IBO/WBA/WBC/WBO super lightweight title.
The WBC welterweight title bout Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos ended in a split draw (114-112 Ramos, 116-110 Barrios, 113-113).
