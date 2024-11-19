Republic Sports Desk

IPL 2025: 10 Players Retained At Higher Salary Than Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma at Rs.16.3 crores. Let's take a look at the players with more salary than Rohit Sharma

Source: IPL

Virat Kohli- Rs. 21 crore

Source: AP

Yashasvi Jaiswal- Rs. 18 Crore

Source: Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja- Rs. 18 crore

Source: BCCI

Axar Patel- Rs.16.5 crore

Source: IPL/X

Ruturaj Gaikwad- Rs. 18 crore

Source: BCCI

Shubman Gill- Rs. 16.5 crore

Source: IPL/BCCI

Hardik Pandya- Rs. 18 crore

Source: AP

Suryakumar Yadav- Rs. 18 crore

Source: AP

Sanju Samson- Rs. 18 crore.

Source: IPL