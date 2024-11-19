IPL 2025: 10 Players Retained At Higher Salary Than Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma at Rs.16.3 crores. Let's take a look at the players with more salary than Rohit Sharma
Source: IPL
Virat Kohli- Rs. 21 crore
Source: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal- Rs. 18 Crore
Source: Instagram
Ravindra Jadeja- Rs. 18 crore
Source: BCCI
Axar Patel- Rs.16.5 crore
Source: IPL/X
Ruturaj Gaikwad- Rs. 18 crore
Source: BCCI
Shubman Gill- Rs. 16.5 crore
Source: IPL/BCCI
Hardik Pandya- Rs. 18 crore
Source: AP
Suryakumar Yadav- Rs. 18 crore
Source: AP
Sanju Samson- Rs. 18 crore.
Source: IPL