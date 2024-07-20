Republic Sports Desk

Kylian Mbappe or Someone Else? Players With Highest Salary In La Liga

10. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid, 14.5 Million Euros

Source: AP

9. Federico Valverde, Real Madrid, 15 Million Euros annual

8. Ilkay Gundogan, Barcelona, 16.6 Million Euros annual

7. Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid, 18.7 Million Euros annual

6. Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid, 20.8 Million Euros annual

5. Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid, 20.8 Million Euros annual

4, David Alaba, Real Madrid, 22.5 Million Euros annual

3. Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid, 31.2 Million Euros annual

2. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona, 33.5 Million Euros annual

1. Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona, 37.5 Million Euros annual

