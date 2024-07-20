Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe or Someone Else? Players With Highest Salary In La Liga
10. Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid, 14.5 Million Euros
Source: AP
9. Federico Valverde, Real Madrid, 15 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
8. Ilkay Gundogan, Barcelona, 16.6 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
7. Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid, 18.7 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
6. Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid, 20.8 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
5. Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid, 20.8 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
4, David Alaba, Real Madrid, 22.5 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
3. Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid, 31.2 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
2. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona, 33.5 Million Euros annual
Source: AP
1. Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona, 37.5 Million Euros annual
Source: AP