Players Manchester United Can Sign in January Transfer Window

Manchester United is struggling to find it's glory days under the head coach Erik Ten Hag.
Source: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Manchester City has taken edge over Manchester United's legacy in the recent years.
Source: AP
Manchester United have failed to make an impact in the Premier League for over a decade now.
Source: AP
Erik Ten Hag has signed many players to re-build but most of them have failed to make a major impact for the club.
Source: AP
Let's take a look at the players that United can consider signing this summer:
Source: AP Photo/Rui Vieira
Ferran Torres
Source: AP
Source: AP
Randal Kolo Muani
Source: AP
Emiliano Martinez
Source: Jacob King/PA via AP
Antoine Semenyo
Source: Adam Davy/PA via AP