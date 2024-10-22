Republic Sports Desk

Players Manchester United Can Sign in January Transfer Window

Manchester United is struggling to find it's glory days under the head coach Erik Ten Hag.

Source: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester City has taken edge over Manchester United's legacy in the recent years.

Source: AP

Manchester United have failed to make an impact in the Premier League for over a decade now. 

Source: AP

Erik Ten Hag has signed many players to re-build but most of them have failed to make a major impact for the club. 

Source: AP

Let's take a look at the players that United can consider signing this summer: 

Source: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

Ferran Torres

Source: AP

Joselu

Source: AP

Randal Kolo Muani

Source: AP

Emiliano Martinez

Source: Jacob King/PA via AP

Antoine Semenyo

Source: Adam Davy/PA via AP