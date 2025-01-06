Unexpected Moments To Watch Out For In WWE Monday Night RAW's Debut on Netflix

John Cena, who has been announced for a return at the RAW on Netflix, could make an announcement regarding Royal Rumble and his future appearances.
The Rock could make his much-awaited return and may interrupt the match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.
The Rock could also pivot his attention towards Cody Rhodes, as there is a brewing rivalry anong both superstars.
Becky Lynch could end her free agent status and finally return to the WWE.
Charlotte Flair could make her long awaited return to the WWE. She has been sidelined with an injury.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin could make a special appearance in the debut of RAW on Netflix.
Logan Paul may also return after a prolonged hiatus, and he could confront World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.
Given that one of Hulk Hogan's companies have inked a deal with the WWE, he could also make a special appearance in the showcase.
The debut of PENTA Zero Miedo could also happen as the star wrestler has been anticipated to join the WWE as soon as RAW's Netflix debut.
