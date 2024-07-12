Pavitra Shome
WWE SummerSlam: Top things which could happen at the biggest party of the Summer in Cleveland, Ohio
Rhea Ripley's comeback match, where she could face for the Women's World Championship title.
Source: WWE
But Dom Dom could cost Ripley the title! Then, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could be a real thing!
LA Knight FINALLY wins a singles title in the main roster of WWE
CM Punk could make his much-awaited in-ring return.
Tiffany Stratton could cash-in her MITB Briefcase against a Women's World Champion
Damian Priest could get screwed, and Finn Balor could be the man to do that! Then, Priest could turn face.
GUNTHER could become the NEW World Heavyweight Champion!
A Wild Prediction: 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar could make his highly awaited return
Paul Heyman could return, and he may not be alone! As he could bring back the REAL Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
