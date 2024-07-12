score-card
Pavitra Shome

WWE SummerSlam: Top things which could happen at the biggest party of the Summer in Cleveland, Ohio

Rhea Ripley's comeback match, where she could face for the Women's World Championship title.

Source: WWE

But Dom Dom could cost Ripley the title! Then, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could be a real thing!

Source: WWE

LA Knight FINALLY wins a singles title in the main roster of WWE

Source: WWE

CM Punk could make his much-awaited in-ring return.

Source: WWE

Tiffany Stratton could cash-in her MITB Briefcase against a Women's World Champion

Source: WWE

Damian Priest could get screwed, and Finn Balor could be the man to do that! Then, Priest could turn face.

Source: wwe.com

GUNTHER could become the NEW World Heavyweight Champion!

Source: WWE

A Wild Prediction: 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar could make his highly awaited return

Source: WWE

Paul Heyman could return, and he may not be alone! As he could bring back the REAL Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Source: WWE