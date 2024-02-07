January 14, 2024
Denmark Proclaims New King As Queen Margrethe Signs Historic Abdication
Thousands of spectators gathered in Copenhagen to witness the royal succession as new monarch of Scandinavian country was proclaimed.
Source: AP
Margrethe relinquished the crown after more than five decades. She became the first Danish monarch to step down in nearly 900 years.
Source: AP
She was proclaimed as the Queen after the death of her father, King Frederik IX.
Source: AP
The 83-year-old made the historic decision owing to the persistent health issues.
Source: AP
The ceremony to crown Margrethe’s eldest son was marked by Danish lawmakers at a state council meeting.
Source: AP
Formerly the Crown Prince, Frederik X was officially pronounced as the King of Denmark.
Source: AP
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen proclaimed Frederik as Denmark’s newest sovereign. Copenhagen harbour fired three salvos of 27 rounds to mark the succession.
Source: AP