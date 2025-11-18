Historic Death Sentences Handed To Heads Of State: 7 Notable Cases
Pervez Musharraf
The former President of Pakistan was sentenced to death for treason after he suspended the Constitution and imposed emergency rule in order to extend his tenure. The sentence was, however, overturned later.
Source: Reuters
Saddam Hussein
The former President of Iraq was found guilty of crimes against humanity for the mass killing of Shia rebels in Dujail. He was hanged to death in 2006.
Source: AP
Sheikh Hasina
The former Prime Minister of Bangladesh has been found guilty of crimes against humanity during the 2024 student uprising. She is presently in exile in India.
Source: Reuters
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
The former President of Pakistan was convicted of conspiring for the murder of Nawab Muhammad Ahmed Khan Kasuri. He was hanged to death in 1979.
Source: Pakistan People's Party
Hideki Tojo
The Japanese leader was sentenced to death for war crimes. He was executed in 1948.
Source: National Diet Library
Chun Doo-hwan
The former South Korean President was sentenced to death for orchestrating a coup in 1979. However, the penalty was later commuted to life imprisonment.
Source: Reuters
Marie Antoinette
She was sentenced to death for treason and for conspiring with foreign powers against France. She was executed in 1793.