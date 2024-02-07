January 23, 2024
In Pics: Aftermath of 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Western China that Destroyed 47 Homes
A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.1 rocked the populated part of China's western Xinjiang region on Tuesday. The quake destroyed 47 homes and injured 6 people.
Source: AP
The quake that rocked the Uchturpan county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2 am on Tuesday was a latest in a series of seismic events and natural disasters to hit the vast country’s western regions.
Source: AP
Following the earthquake, around 200 rescuers were dispatched to the epicenter to initiate the rescue operation.
Source: AP
Of the six people who were hurts in strong tremours, two had serious injuries and four others suffered from minor injuries.
Source: AP
While the quake downed several power lines, the electricity in the region were quickly restored.
Source: AP
The tremours of the earthquake was not only felt across the Xinjiang region but also in the neighbouring countries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
Source: AP