Tomorrowland's Main Stage Catches Massive Fire Day Before Event Kickoff in Belgium | Photos
What Happened?
A massive fire broke out on Tomorrowland’s main stage in Boom, Belgium, just one day before the world-famous music festival was set to begin.
No Public Injuries Reported
Although no festivalgoers were on site, around 1,000 crew members were present. No injuries have been reported so far.
Smoke-Filled Skies
Dramatic visuals show thick plumes of smoke rising from the main stage, alarming staff and sparking concern among fans.
Damage to Main Stage
The extent of damage to the iconic stage remains unclear, but early images suggest significant destruction to key structures.
With the first weekend just hours away, organisers are racing to assess and possibly repair the damage.
Awaiting Official Statement
No confirmation yet on cancellations or postponements; fans worldwide are closely watching for updates.
What Is Tomorrowland?
One of the biggest electronic music festivals globally, Tomorrowland is known for its extravagant stages and star-studded lineups. This year’s edition features over 600 artists, including Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, and Swedish House Mafia.