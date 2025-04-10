Top 10 Tech Companies Layoffs-List

Global markets are under pressure due to ongoing economic uncertainty, particularly fears surrounding a potential US recession and disappointing earnings forecasts. As a result, major tech companies have initiated layoffs, affecting thousands of employees worldwide.
What Are The Reported Number of Layoffs in 2025?
According to the latest 2025 reports, 226 tech companies have carried out layoffs, impacting a total of 45,503 employees. Here's a closer look at some of the most notable layoffs across the tech industry:
Microsoft
Microsoft, a major player in business software, reportedly laid off managers and non-technical staff on April 9, 2025. Earlier, on April 7, the company halted some operations in China, resulting in 2,000 job cuts.
Wing Cloud
Wing Cloud, a company aiming to reinvent cloud development, shut down despite raising $20 million in funding. On April 6, 2025, the company laid off all 16 employees—100% of its workforce.
Loop Earplugs
Loop Earplugs, known for combining sound innovation with stylish design, laid off 55 employees—roughly 17% of its workforce—on April 9, 2025.
Craft Ventures
Craft Ventures, an investment firm focused on emerging technologies like generative AI, announced layoffs of 6 employees on April 6, 2025. The move followed the co-founder stepping down from an active role.
Coho AI
Coho AI, a company specializing in optimizing customer engagement strategies, shut down operations entirely on April 6, 2025. The company laid off 100% of its workforce. Some employees are expected to be absorbed by Yotpo following the closure.
Nio, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced global layoffs on April 4, 2025. The company is struggling with declining sales and falling stock prices.
Neon Machine
Neon Machine, the developer behind the game Shrapnel, laid off 90 employees—about 90% of its workforce—on April 4, 2025. The company is reportedly running out of cash and is seeking financial backing from the Chinese government.
Automattic
Automattic, the parent company of WordPress and a major contributor to open-source blogging and CMS tools, laid off 270 employees—16% of its total workforce—on April 2, 2025.
SurveyMonkey, a well-known platform for online surveys, laid off 150 employees, which accounts for 12% of its workforce.