Valentines Day 2025: Places To Visit Near Mumbai For Couples

Alibaug has an experience of an unforgettable getaway at Pawna Lake camping, offering breathtaking scenery, outdoor activities, historic forts, cozy bonfires, and lively DJ nights under the stars.

Igatpuri, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra, offers a romantic getaway for couples with breathtaking views, serene landscapes, and exciting activities.

Kamshet on Valentine's Day sounds like a thrilling idea! This charming hill station in Maharashtra is a perfect spot for adventure-loving couples, offering paragliding, trekking, and scenic views.



Karnal, a charming city in Haryana, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and romance, making it an ideal destination for couples celebrating Valentine's Day.



Khandala, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra, is a perfect romantic getaway for couples celebrating Valentine's Day.



Lonavala, a stunning hill station in Maharashtra, is a dreamy getaway for couples celebrating Valentine's Day.

Matheran is a popular tourist destination, attracting couples to its romantic spots like Lord Point, Honeymoon Point, and Panorama Point, offering a perfect setting for a dreamy getaway.

