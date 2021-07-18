Anand Mahindra Praises Ola Electric Scooter After It Gets One Lakh Bookings In 24 Hours

Chairman of Mahindra Group - Anand Mahindra - on Sunday, praised Ola after the company's yet-to-be-launched electric scooter got an impressive one lakh plus record bookings. In a tweet on July 18, he made a special mention to Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and said the robust innovation will come if more entrepreneurs follow his lead. Ola has commenced the pre-bookings for its upcoming electric scooter at Rs 499. The company announced that it received one lakh plus bookings in a span of 24 hours.

Anand Mahindra, who tweets regularly about the latest updates, on Sunday took to his Twitter account and mentioned that it doesn't matter how the scooter ultimately fares, he is 'excited' to see the 'courage & risk-taking' being rewarded. Ola electric scooter bookings were announced on the evening of July 15.

No matter how this scooter ultimately fares, it is exciting to see courage & risk-taking being rewarded. The more entrepreneurs that follow the lead of @bhash & show no fear of failure, the more robust Indian innovation will become… https://t.co/zFvscsWREq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 18, 2021

On the record-breaking response from the customers, Ola CEO said he was thrilled that the customers were liking their first electric vehicle in India. He mentioned that the demand indicates the customers' preference and shift to electronic vehicles. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal called it a big step in moving towards 'sustainable mobility.'

More about the Ola electric scooter specifications and features

As the launch of the electric scooter is creating a buzz, the CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal has constantly been posting leaks and information about this company’s upcoming product. The electric scooter will have to compete with the already released e-scooters like Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak. Taking to his Twitter, Bhavish mentioned that the Ola e-scooter will have the biggest-in-class boot space. He also added that the space below the seat will be able to fit in 2 full-sized helmets which are huge when compared to other products that are already out there. The makers will also add app-based keyless access to their e-scooters which means that the scooter can be locked and unlocked with apps on mobile phones.

The battery life of the scooter when it is fully charged is claimed to be 150 KMs. Ola Electric Scooter charging time has also been one of the most attractive features as it claims to deliver a 75 KM range with just 18 minutes of charge. Full-LED lighting, front disc brake, fast charging capabilities will also be other key features of the automobile.

Six easy steps to book Ola Series S

Log on to olaelectric.com from your device Click on ‘Reserve for Rs 499’ and enter mobile number, and tick the captcha verification box . Enter the OTP on your mobile phone A new dialogue box 'Total Payable – Rs 499' will appear, choose your payment option Make the payment Your order has been placed and you will receive all the details.

(SOURCE- TWITTER/@ANANDMAHINDRA)

(IMAGE- PTI/WWW.OLAELECTRIC.COM)