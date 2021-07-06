Arcimoto & Lightning Motorcycles Join Hands To Develop World’s Fastest Three-wheel Bike

World’s leading cycle maker Arcimoto announced a collaboration with Lightning Motorcycles on Tuesday, July 7. The goal of the new partnership is said to be, “to develop the fastest tilting three-wheel motorcycle in the world—gas or electric—using its patented Tilting Motor Works TRiO tilting trike technology.”

What do both the companies have to say about the merger?

Commenting on the merger, Acrimoto’s Chief Tilting Officer, Bob Mighell said, “From the moment I met Richard Hatfield and saw the Lightning for myself at Bonneville, I knew there was the potential to create an electric trike unlike anything in the history of motorcycles.” Mighell, himself broke the land-speed record for 3-wheeled motorcycles at the 2013 Motorcycle Speed Trials held at Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. “This will be the first time we outfit an electric bike with the TRiO kit, and it certainly won’t be the last, as we drive toward a sustainable future faster than ever before,” he added.

On the new partnership, Richard Hatfield, Founder and CEO of Lightning Motorcycles said, “As the world’s leading manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles, we are excited to bring our technology and know-how to the collaboration with Arcimoto for the three-wheel market. The convergence of our proprietary technology, the market adoption of EVs, and the widely recognized environmental benefits of clean energy propulsion make this an excellent and exciting time to bring these vehicles to the mass market.”

“Our vision is to see Lightning’s electric motorcycles provide performance-oriented and environmentally conscious transportation, as well as adrenaline-inducing fun, for both new and experienced riders all over the world. This collaboration amplifies our vision. It’s an honour to build the first electric bike outfitted with the TRiO alongside ‘Bonneville Bob Mighell,’ who has proven throughout his career that trikes can, and should, fly,” Richard added.

Arcimoto Founder and CEO, Mark Frohnmayer praised the merger and said that “This collaboration is something that could only happen between two legendary speed demons of Bonneville.”

The Lightning SuperBike had set a record as the world’s fastest production motorcycle, electric or otherwise, with the SCTA official World Record of 215.960 mph and a best-timed run of 218.637 mph at Bonneville during Speedweek in 2011. On the other hand, Arcimoto’s Tilting Motor Works TRiO is the leading tilting three-wheel conversion kit for touring motorcycles.

(Press Release)



(Image: Unsplash)