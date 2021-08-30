Honda XRE 300 Adventure Bike Debuts In Brazil; When Will Honda Launch XRE 300 In India?

Honda, the Japanese creator of vehicles has introduced its new 2021 version of the XRE 300 Adventure bike in Brazil. There is still no information about its release in India. As far as looks are concerned, the two-wheeler bike has an intense appearance as it comes with a digital instrument cluster and full-LED illumination.

The bike draws has a powerful single-engine of 291cc that comes with air-cooled technology and is equipped with a five-speed gearbox. The Honda XRE 300 has a bulky-looking fuel tank with a sharp beak. It comes with a stepped-up single seat along with amazing graphics. With a robust, impactful look and Full LED lighting, this model brings even more style for you to follow your adventures and discover new paths. The XRE 300's engine makes less effort and reduces the emission of noise and vibration during use, offering great performance for any adventure. With FlexOne technology, the pilot can choose which fuel he prefers to use, ethanol or gasoline.

The XRE 300 has a lid hinged to the tank that controls evaporation and minimizes waste. In addition, the hinged lid ensures convenience when filling. The ABS brakes on the XRE 300 prevent the wheels from locking, providing more balance, control and safety to the driver during braking. On the XRE 300, you have a 100% digital black-out panel, which provides excellent visualization and quick reading of information, facilitating piloting. Functional and modern, the panel has a speedometer, partial and total odometer, fuel level gauge, tachometer, clock and spotlights.

More information

The Honda XRE 300’s single-cylinder engine generates 25.05hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 27Nm. In terms of safety equipment, suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a linked shock absorber on the rear end. Efficient in braking, the XRE 300 2021 tires are for mixed-use and guarantee the pilot's safety, providing more grip and a larger area of ​​contact with the ground. This bike also has aluminium wheels, offering lightness and resistance to your riding. In Brazil, the 2021 Honda XRE 300 was priced at BRL 20,390, which is roughly around Rs. 2.90 lakh. Even though the Adventure motorcycle has been patented in India, there is no information regarding its launch here.